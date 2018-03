Quiz: 10 years from now...

Question 8/13 :



In 10 years, you see yourself: • Rich and famous, with your other half as your manager • In a house in the country with your partner and a horde of kids, like "Little House on the Prairie" • Running a succesful business with your other half • 10 years? That's a long way off! You don't even know what you're doing next Saturday evening