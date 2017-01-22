Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Quiz: what's your argument style?
Quiz: organising your holiday
Question 9/13 :
When it comes to plannng your holidays, how do you go about it?
• You decide together, making a note of the pros and cons of each destination
• For once, you're going to let him sort it out. You're always the one organising everything!
• He wants to go to Rome, you'd rather go to Australia… Let the battle commence!
• You start looking on the Internet for ideas and decide for you both.
Questions:
9
Taking your clothes on holiday
Holiday Shopping: Choosing A Bikini For Your Body Shape
The Diamond Jubilee | 2012 Jubilee Special
STDs: all about sexually transmitted diseases
Quizzes Editor
27/08/2010
Article Plan
Arguments in relationships: what's your argument style?
▼
Arguing: what's your style?
Quiz: what's his major flaw?
Quiz: how often do you argue?
Quiz: He hits you - how do you react?
Quiz: arguments amongst couples
Quiz: sensitive subjects
Quiz: Brad and Ange argument
Quiz: 10 years from now...
Holiday time
Quiz: reaction to problems in the bedroom
Quiz: compliments
Quiz: Argument style
Quiz: where do you argue the most?
Profile: you over-analyse
Profile: you don't listen
Profile: you sulk in silence
Profile: you try to settle a score
Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...
Rare baby names
Tricks and tips for an active new year
Jennifer Aniston's dating history
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!