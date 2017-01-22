Quiz: organising your holiday

Question 9/13 :



When it comes to plannng your holidays, how do you go about it? • You decide together, making a note of the pros and cons of each destination • For once, you're going to let him sort it out. You're always the one organising everything! • He wants to go to Rome, you'd rather go to Australia… Let the battle commence! • You start looking on the Internet for ideas and decide for you both.



