>
>
Quiz: what's your argument style?

Quiz: organising your holiday

 

- Quiz: organising your holiday


Question 9/13 :

When it comes to plannng your holidays, how do you go about it?
 •  You decide together, making a note of the pros and cons of each destination
 •  For once, you're going to let him sort it out. You're always the one organising everything!
 •  He wants to go to Rome, you'd rather go to Australia… Let the battle commence!
 •  You start looking on the Internet for ideas and decide for you both.


  
  


Questions: 9


Quizzes Editor
27/08/2010


Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...Rare baby names
Tricks and tips for an active new yearJennifer Aniston's dating history
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         