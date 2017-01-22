- Profile: you don't listen

|
Quiz: what's your argument style?
Your arguments
Your disputes often arise from day-to-day quarrels, but they often end up with you hurling insults and criticisms at each other. If he blames you for something, you retaliate by picking on his faults. Your arguments are heated and often end in tears and slanging matches.
The problem
You don't listen! It's as simple as that! You're convinced you're right so you maintain your position and you end up not really getting anywhere!
Make an effort
"The majority of couples' arguments stem from minor issues, as a result of permanent tension that exists between the partners. By talking things through, you'll discover the reasons for this tension and you'll be able to make them disappear in order to stop your relationship suffering to the point of breaking up."
