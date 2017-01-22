Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Quiz: what's your argument style?
Arguing: what's your style?
Question 1/13 :
You had a major biggie with your other half last night, who do you talk about it with?
• Your mum, you call her as soon as you get to work
• Your friends, over a glass of wine
• Nobody, you think things over on your own
• Your therapist, who squeezes you in for a consultation
Questions:
1
What To Wear If You're Skinny: Style Advice For Thin Girls
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Should I Get A Fringe? All Your Questions Answered!
What To Wear To Flatten A Rounded Stomach: The Styling Tips...
Quizzes Editor
27/08/2010
Article Plan
Arguments in relationships: what's your argument style?
▼
Confide in me
Quiz: what's his major flaw?
Quiz: how often do you argue?
Quiz: He hits you - how do you react?
Quiz: arguments amongst couples
Quiz: sensitive subjects
Quiz: Brad and Ange argument
Quiz: 10 years from now...
Quiz: organising your holiday
Quiz: reaction to problems in the bedroom
Quiz: compliments
Quiz: Argument style
Quiz: where do you argue the most?
Profile: you over-analyse
Profile: you don't listen
Profile: you sulk in silence
Profile: you try to settle a score
Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game!
Sudoku
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!