>
>
Quiz: what's your argument style?

Arguing: what's your style?

 

- Arguing: what's your style?


Question 1/13 :

You had a major biggie with your other half last night, who do you talk about it with?
 •  Your mum, you call her as soon as you get to work
 •  Your friends, over a glass of wine
 •  Nobody, you think things over on your own
 •  Your therapist, who squeezes you in for a consultation


  
  


Questions: 1


Quizzes Editor
27/08/2010


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         