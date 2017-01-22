>
>

Body image beauty quiz - beauty quiz

  

- Body image beauty quiz - beauty quiz
We all want to look like the best version of ourselves, whether that means losing a few pounds, applying fake tan or making ourselves go for a run each morning.

Often it's the little things that can make us feel better about our bodies, but it's definitely one of the most complicated relationships in our lives.

We love it, and couldn't live without it, yet it can also be a source of anguish and worry.

Whether you wish your boobs were bigger or your tummy was toned, understand your real relationship with your body by taking our body image test...




CG, KH, UD

 
  
Quizzes Editor
06/09/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         