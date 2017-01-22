>
>
What's your relationship with your body?

Do you enjoy shopping ?

 

- Do you enjoy shopping ?


Question 4/10 :

Do you enjoy shopping ?
 •  Yes but usually when there's something I need
 •  No, it's awful, I find it really traumatic to find clothes that fit
 •  I love shopping - it's fun and I'll try on almost everything!


  
  


Questions: 4


Quizzes Editor
06/09/2011


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Kate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         