Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
What's your relationship with your body?
Do you enjoy shopping ?
Question 4/10 :
Do you enjoy shopping ?
• Yes but usually when there's something I need
• No, it's awful, I find it really traumatic to find clothes that fit
• I love shopping - it's fun and I'll try on almost everything!
Questions:
4
Skincare: face and body beauty care
Perfume: perfume for women, latest women perfumes
Love me Beauty - Beauty delivery: The best 6 beauty subscription...
Pay Day Haul: Beauty, Fashion & Everything In Between
Quizzes Editor
06/09/2011
Article Plan
Body image beauty quiz - beauty quiz
▼
Beauty quiz: your body
What is your favourite part of your body?
What are your weaknesses ?
Shopping
What do you have in your bathroom ?
What body part would you like to have ?
What do you do for exercise ?
Have you thought about plastic surgery?
What are your body anxieties ?
Do you care what other people think of your body?
"in control" beauty profile- beauty quiz
comfortable with body profile - beauty quiz
Unhappy in your skin profile - beauty quiz
Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game!
Sudoku
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Kate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!