What's your relationship with your body?
What body part would you like to have ?
Question 6/10 :
Whose best body bits are you most envious of?
• Scarlett Johansson's breasts
• Anne Hathaway's legs
• Keira Knightley's slim figure
Questions:
6
Skincare: face and body beauty care
Perfume: perfume for women, latest women perfumes
How to Get Beautiful Boobs In 5 Simple Steps
Tried & Tested: The Essential Body Cream for Temperamental Skin
Quizzes Editor
06/09/2011
Article Plan
Body image beauty quiz - beauty quiz
▼
Beauty quiz: your body
What is your favourite part of your body?
What are your weaknesses ?
Do you enjoy shopping ?
What do you have in your bathroom ?
Your wish
What do you do for exercise ?
Have you thought about plastic surgery?
What are your body anxieties ?
Do you care what other people think of your body?
"in control" beauty profile- beauty quiz
comfortable with body profile - beauty quiz
Unhappy in your skin profile - beauty quiz
