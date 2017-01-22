>
>
What's your relationship with your body?

Have you thought about plastic surgery?

 

- Have you thought about plastic surgery?


Question 8/10 :

Have you ever thought about having cosmetic surgery?
 •  Yes, maybe a little bit of liposuction or breast implants
 •  Yes, but I'm scared !
 •  I don't need it, maybe when I'm older...


  
  


Questions: 8


Quizzes Editor
06/09/2011


Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveStars who married the same person twice ...
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         