- comfortable with body profile - beauty quiz

What's your relationship with your body?

Your profile
You love your body and accept yourself for who you are. You're lucky to have a beautiful body and you take care of it. The important thing for you is to stay happy with it. There's no need to torture yourself to look like Megan Fox, you look great already in your own unique way.

You have a good lifestyle. You do what you need to do, a little exercise, jogging, stretching, massages, a little spa time, and a little you time.

You like body oils and have a routine of beauty products that you depend on to keep you looking your best.

You eat a balanced diet,  but you don't deny yourself a daily bar of chocolate - life is about little pleasures and you know what you can and can't get away with. You indulge from time to time but always strive for balance.


Profiles: You're happy in your own skin
