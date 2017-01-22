comfortable with body profile - beauty quiz

You love your body and accept yourself for who you are. You're lucky to have a beautiful body and you take care of it. The important thing for you is to stay happy with it. There's no need to torture yourself to look like



You have a good lifestyle. You do what you need to do, a little exercise, jogging, stretching, massages, a little



You like body oils and have a routine of



You eat a balanced diet, but you don't deny yourself a daily bar of chocolate - life is about little pleasures and you know what you can and can't get away with. You indulge from time to time but always strive for balance.





