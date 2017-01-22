>
>
What does your body language reveal?

Body language: leaning on elbows on table

 

- Body language: leaning on elbows on table


Question 3/12 :

This position is best avoided when trying to flirt with a guy.
 •  True
 •  False


  
  


3
Quizzes Editor
21/04/2011


Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         