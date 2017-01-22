>
>
What does your body language reveal?

The meaning of sitting with your feet hooked around chair legs

 

- The meaning of sitting with your feet hooked around chair legs


Question 4/12 :

You sit like this because you feel:
 •  Threatened
 •  Looked down upon
 •  Treated like a child


  
  


4
Quizzes Editor
21/04/2011


Don't miss...
Sudoku44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         