What does your body language reveal?

Body language; hiding your mouth behind your fingers

 

- Body language; hiding your mouth behind your fingers


Question 6/12 :

Why is it a bad sign when the person you're speaking to adopts this position?
 •  It's a sign they don't trust you
 •  It means they're being dishonest
 •  It shows that you're boring them


  
  


6
Quizzes Editor
21/04/2011


