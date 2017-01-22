>
>
What does your body language reveal?

The meaning behind playing with your hair

 

- The meaning behind playing with your hair


Question 9/12 :

This is a powerful weapon of seduction, but why shouldn't you play with your hair when you're among friends?
 •  It creates a barrier between you and your friends
 •  It shows your friends that they're boring you
 •  It's a sign that you're uncomfortable


  
  


9
Quizzes Editor
21/04/2011


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         