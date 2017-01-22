>
>
What does your body language reveal?

Body languague: standing wth your feet at a right angle

 

Body languague: standing wth your feet at a right angle


Question 10/12 :

Standing with your feet in this position is a sign of:
 •  Impatience
 •  Nonchalance
 •  Romantic interest in someone


  
  


10
Quizzes Editor
21/04/2011


