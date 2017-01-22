>
>
What does your body language reveal?

The meaning of interlocked fingers and raised thumbs

 

- The meaning of interlocked fingers and raised thumbs


Question 11/12 :

If you repeat this gesture with your hands while you're talking, it suggests you're:
 •  Fake
 •  Tormented
 •  Spoilt


  
  


11
Quizzes Editor
21/04/2011


Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...Time management tips: Get more done in less time
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         