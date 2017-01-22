>
>
What does your body language reveal?

The meaning behind sitting on your hands

   

- The meaning behind sitting on your hands


Question 12/12 :

Sitting on your hands reveals:
 •  A lack of maturity
 •  Shyness
 •  A passive attitude


  
 


12
Quizzes Editor
21/04/2011


Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsWinter nail inspiration
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         