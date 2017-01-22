>
>
Celebrity Beach Bodies: Guess the undressed stars

Celebrity Beach Bodies: Guess the undressed stars

 

- Celebrity Beach Bodies: Guess the undressed stars


Question 6/20 :

Which singer manages to show off her quirky dress sense even at the beach?
 •  Nicole Scherzinger
 •  Katy Perry
 •  Rita Ora


  
  


6

30/07/2012


Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeTen men who you don’t want to marry
Celebrity Men with GlassesTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         