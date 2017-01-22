>
>
Celebrity Beach Bodies: Guess the undressed stars

Celebrity Beach Bodies: Guess the undressed stars

 

- Celebrity Beach Bodies: Guess the undressed stars


Question 9/20 :

Which Hollywood actor has become pretty famous for sporting tight trunks on the beach?
 •  Daniel Craig
 •  David Hasselhoff
 •  Richard Gere


  
  


9

30/07/2012


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         