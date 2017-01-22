>
>
Celebrity Beach Bodies: Guess the undressed stars

Celebrity Beach Bodies: Guess the undressed stars

 

 

- Celebrity Beach Bodies: Guess the undressed stars


Question 16/20 :

Which High School Musical star wears denim cutoffs to the beach?
 •  Ashley Tisdale
 •  Vanessa Hudgens
 •  Monique Coleman


  
  


16

30/07/2012


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Celebrity Men with GlassesCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         