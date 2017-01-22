Albums
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Celebrity couples: Guess the celebrity age gap
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon age gap
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon ©Sipa
Question 6/10 :
What's the age gap between Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon?
• 5
• 8
• 10
6
Quizzes Editor
25/04/2012
Article Plan
Celebrity couples: Guess the celebrity age gap
▼
Celebrity couples: Guess the celebrity age gap
Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas age gap
Heidi Klum and Seal age gap
Sam Taylor-Wood and Aaron Johnson age gap
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster age gap
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon age gap
Zoe Buckman and David Schwimmer age gap
Jade Jones and Emma Bunton age gap
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise age gap
J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith age gap
22/01/2017
