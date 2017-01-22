>
>
Celebrity couples: Guess the celebrity age gap

J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith age gap

   

J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith ©Sipa - J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith age gap
J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith ©Sipa


Question 10/10 :

What was the age gap between J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith?
 •  48
 •  54
 •  62


  
 


10
Quizzes Editor
25/04/2012


Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         