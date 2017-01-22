- Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud





Celeb land is full of bullying, backstabbing, boyfriend stealing, gossiping and what seems like just plain bitchiness at times - and that's not just on the soaps!



A lot of celebrities are egotistical creatures, which is why they can find it hard to act rationally when they feel like they've been slighted by another star.



As everything they do is in the public eye, what should be kept private often plays out for the entire world to see.



Can you guess who was involved in these famous celebrity feuds?





