>
>
Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud

Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud

 

- Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud


Question 3/10 :

Cher Lloyd hit out at which fellow female singer, suggesting she can't successfully sing live without autotune?
 •  Cheryl Cole
 •  Amelia Lily
 •  Kelly Rowland


  
  


3

29/09/2012


Don't miss...
The World's Most Iconic Photographs100 baby names fit for a royal
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         