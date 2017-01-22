Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud
Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud
Question 4/10 :
Mad Men actor John Hamm said this about which reality stars: "Whether it's ******** or ******** or whoever, stupidity is certainly celebrated."
• Snooki and J-Woww
• Nicole Ritchie and Paris Hilton
• Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian
4
Alison Potter
29/09/2012
Article Plan
Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud
▼
Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud
Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud
Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud
Jon Hamm said what?!
Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud
Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud
Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud
Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud
Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud
Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud
Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!