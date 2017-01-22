>
>
Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud

Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud

 

- Celebrity fight club: Guess the famous feud


Question 5/10 :

The Wanted's Tom Parker said that these celebrities were famous for "doing nothing"?
 •  Lydia Bright and her mum Debbie
 •  Millie Mackintosh and Caggie Dunlop
 •  Mario Falcone and Lucy Mecklenburgh


  
  


5

29/09/2012


Don't miss...
SudokuWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
The most beautiful villages in EuropeThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         