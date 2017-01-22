>
>
Celebrity siblings: Guess the stars' brothers and sisters

Celebrity siblings

 

- Celebrity siblings


Question 6/15 :

As well as sharing acting aspirations, this sibling looks remarkably like which American actress?
 •  Jessica Alba
 •  Sofia Vergara
 •  Eva Mendes


  
  


6

11/04/2013


Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         