>
>

Christmas films: Guess the festive movie

  

- Christmas films: Guess the festive movie


If there's one thing that makes the holidays extra special, it's sitting down with loved ones and watching a festive film with a mince pie and a hot chocolate.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without the winter movies we all know and love, which have become part of everyone’s family tradition over the last few decades.

But how well do you know your Christmas films?

Take our sofeminine Christmas film quote quiz and find out!





 
  

16/12/2012
Tags Quiz
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Next Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         