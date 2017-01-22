>
>
Christmas films: Guess the festive movie

Christmas films: Guess the festive movie

 

- Christmas films: Guess the festive movie


Question 6/10 :

Which Christmas film is this quote from? "There was more than one lobster present at the birth of Jesus?"
 •  Love Actually
 •  Christmas With The Kranks
 •  Deck The Halls


  
  


6

16/12/2012


Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Stars who married the same person twice ...Next Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         