Christmas films: Guess the festive movie



Question 9/10 :



Which Christmas film is this quote from? "If I call you next December, IF I call you next December, you're gonna be so happy to hear from me, you're gonna do a goddamn back flip. You're gonna put that Santa hat on so fast that you're gonna get f*cking hat-burn." • Bad Santa • Four Christmases • The Santa Clause