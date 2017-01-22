>
>
Christmas films: Guess the festive movie

Christmas films: Guess the festive movie

 

- Christmas films: Guess the festive movie


Question 1/10 :

Which Christmas film is this quote from? "Look, Daddy. Teacher says, every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings."
 •  White Christmas
 •  It's A Wonderful Life
 •  Holiday Inn


  
  


1

16/12/2012


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         