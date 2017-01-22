Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Quiz: what kind of cleaning control freak are you?
Tidying living room: do you tidy yuor living room before guests arrive?
Question 2/8 :
You're hosting a dinner party for the girls and you realise a few hours before their arrival that the state of your place leaves a lot to be desired, do you:
• Rubber up in marigolds, drink a strong coffee and set off on a frenzied quest against the mess
• Set the world to rights by straightening the ever-so-slightly wonky picture on the wall and heave a great sigh of relief
• Decide it's too late and that you can sort it out after dinner, even if it does put you off your food
Questions:
2
Coronation Street 05/12 – Sally has a ticking bomb in her living...
Living in Paris | i-Tales from a Brit chick living in Paris...
55 Interior Wall Art Ideas To Inspire Your Living Space
How To Make Him Want You
Quizzes Editor
05/06/2012
Article Plan
Quiz: what kind of cleaning control freak are you?
▼
Control freak quiz
Living room
Wardrobe: what's the state of your wardrobe?
Relaxation: how do you relax?
Are you a control freak at the table?
Do you tidy up the mess your children have made?
Organising a wedding for someone else
Do you tidy the inside of your car?
Quiz profile: you're a furtive control freak
Quiz profile: you're a control freak in denial
Quiz profile: you're a yo-yo control freak
Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in Europe
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!