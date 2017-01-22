>
>
Quiz: what kind of cleaning control freak are you?

Relaxation: how do you relax?

 

- Relaxation: how do you relax?


Question 4/8 :

You decide to treat yourself to some time to relax, do you:
 •  Prepare your man's favourite meal: as long as he is happy, you are
 •  Have a bubble bath
 •  Grab yourself some popcorn and a copy of Dirty Dancing and sit with your feet up all night


  
  


Questions: 4


Haier
Quizzes Editor
05/06/2012


Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersCelebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         