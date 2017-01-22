Albums
Quiz: what kind of cleaning control freak are you?
Do you tidy up the mess your children have made?
Question 6/8 :
You come back early from a weekend in the country to find your children desperately trying to clear away evidence of a party (more like an earthquake), do you:
• Make a quick U-turn and head back to the country
• Set yourself calmly down on the sofa between two pizza boxes and read a magazine
• Send your children out whilst you finish tidying up
Quizzes Editor
05/06/2012
