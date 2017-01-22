Quiz profile: you're a control freak in denial Ever since you were a little girl you've been convinced that you are quite untidy, messy even, when in fact your place is absolutely ship-shape.



It's probably due to the fact that someone close to you (your mother for example), was obsessed with tidying and cleanliness, to the point of making you believe that not ordering books alphabetically by title and author, then by colour clearly demonstrates a tendency to slovenliness.



You are capable of spending two days apologising to yourself for the fact that you washed all your colours together rather than doing separate washes for each. Ever since you were a little girl you've been convinced that you are quite untidy, messy even, when in fact your place is absolutely ship-shape.It's probably due to the fact that someone close to you (your mother for example), was obsessed with tidying and cleanliness, to the point of making you believe that not ordering books alphabetically by title and author, then by colour clearly demonstrates a tendency to slovenliness.You are capable of spending two days apologising to yourself for the fact that you washed all your colours together rather than doing separate washes for each.

For your own wellbeing: Try to learn to live with mess, and the simple pleasures that go with it: spontaneity, calmness, etc.



In any case stop telling anyone who will listen that you live in chaos, as people really will begin to believe you are crazy!





