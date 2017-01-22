Quiz profile: you're a yo-yo control freak You're a bit of an opportunist control freak.



Capable on the one hand of letting chaos reign and the situation to slide to the extreme, but then suddenly an important upcoming event (such as your Mum visiting) turns you in to the worst kind of obsessive compulsive!



You'll clean areas of your home which no normal person would even consider, like behind the sofa.



For your own (and others') wellbeing: You're a bit of an opportunist control freak.Capable on the one hand of letting chaos reign and the situation to slide to the extreme, but then suddenly an important upcoming event (such as your Mum visiting) turns you in to the worst kind of obsessive compulsive!You'll clean areas of your home which no normal person would even consider, like behind the sofa.



If not, its those around you who may end up letting you go.





