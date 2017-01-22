Profile: You're sweet and shy Even if you struggle to hide how nervous you are when a cute guy looks in your direction, your soft and reassuring eyes will bowl him over!



As your beautiful eyes reveal, you have a sincere, authentic personality. It's rare for you to feel down because you can see the bright side of most things.



> Tip: Stay as you are! However, don't let people walk all over you. Yes, you're sweet and you're friendly but you're not a doormat!





