- Profile: You're a cheeky charmer

|
Different eye types quiz
|
You've got a lot of character and you have a competitive streak, but above that you like to get noticed.
Consequently, you like to play with and tease people. Anybody who dare resist your charm had better watch out as you can get annoyed very quickly...
> Tip: Although you like flirting, don't forget that not everyone else does (especially the girlfriend of the guy you're flirting with!). Stay cheeky and cheerful but don't forget to be natural as well.
Also on sofeminine:
> What does your friendship bring?
> What does your face reveal about you?
> What colour make-up suits you?
Questions:
Profiles: You're a cheeky charmer!
|
Quizzes Editor
08/08/2011
|
|