Different eye types quiz

Profile: You're a cheeky charmer

   

- Profile: You're a cheeky charmer
You're a real charmer, you know how to get on the right side of people (including the male population) and how to get what you want (or almost!).

You've got a lot of character and you have a competitive streak, but above that you like to get noticed.

Consequently, you like to play with and tease people. Anybody who dare resist your charm had better watch out as you can get annoyed very quickly...

> Tip: Although you like flirting, don't forget that not everyone else does (especially the girlfriend of the guy you're flirting with!). Stay cheeky and cheerful but don't forget to be natural as well.


Questions:

Quizzes Editor
08/08/2011
