Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?

© Sipa On the 9th of November 1989, a page in our history books was turned: the fall of the Berlin Wall, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this week, led to the reunification of Berlin and Germany.



It was also the beginning of a united Europe which paved the way for the fall of the URSS and its communist regime a few years later.



Today, this founding event, which has been so important to our culture and to global diplomacy, is one of the most memorable 20th century events for Europeans.



Not only because it was experienced through live TV direct from the scene, but also because the fall of the "Wall of Shame" remains one of the most beautiful symbols of freedom.



We wanted to find out how this event affected you personally. Do you remember the fall of the Berlin Wall? What are your memories? What impact did it have on you?



>> Take part in our poll!





LLG, CB

