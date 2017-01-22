>
>
Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?

Symbolism of the fall of the Berlin Wall

 


© Sipa - Symbolism of the fall of the Berlin Wall
© Sipa


Question 2/9 :

What does the fall of the Berlin Wall symbolise for you?
 •  The end of the 80s
 •  The end of communism and its ideologies
 •  The definitive end of the Second World War
 •  The end of the Cold War


  
  


Questions: 2


Quizzes Editor
10/11/2009


Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryHomemade Valentine's Day cards
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         