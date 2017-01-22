>
>
Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?

The fall of the Berlin Wall and changes in the world

 


© Sipa - The fall of the Berlin Wall and changes in the world
© Sipa


Question 4/9 :

Did the fall of the Berlin Wall change the world?
 •  Yes, Europe has become more united and stronger
 •  Yes, democracy has made a huge step forwards
 •  Not entirely, East/West divides still exist in another form
 •  No, it only affected the citizens of Berlin


  
  


Questions: 4


Quizzes Editor
10/11/2009


Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersGame Of Thrones: the stars in real life
Famous lesbian and bisexual womenCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         