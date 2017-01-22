Albums
Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?
The fall of the Berlin Wall and changes in the world
© Sipa
Question 4/9 :
Did the fall of the Berlin Wall change the world?
• Yes, Europe has become more united and stronger
• Yes, democracy has made a huge step forwards
• Not entirely, East/West divides still exist in another form
• No, it only affected the citizens of Berlin
Quizzes Editor
10/11/2009
Article Plan
Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?
▼
Poll: the fall of the Berlin Wall
Symbolism of the fall of the Berlin Wall
Mikhail Gorbachev, John F. Kennedy, Helmut Kohl and the Berlin Wall
20 years later...
The fall of the Berlin Wall and cultural inheritance
Commemorations for the fall of the Berlin Wall
Berlin Wall and emotions
Significant 20th century diplomatic events
Buying a piece of the Berlin Wall
