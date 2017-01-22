Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?
Mikhail Gorbachev, John F. Kennedy, Helmut Kohl and the Berlin Wall
Mikhail Gorbachev © Sipa
Question 3/9 :
Which political personality represents the fall of the Wall for you?
• Mikhail Gorbachev and his
perestroika
• John F. Kennedy, who in 1963 declared "Ich bin ein Berliner" ("I am a citizen of Berlin")
• Helmut Kohl, the German chancellor who architected the German reunification
Questions:
3
The clitoris
The menopause
Everything You Need To Know About The G Spot
Berlin - 8 destinations you’ll love!
Quizzes Editor
10/11/2009
Article Plan
Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?
▼
Poll: the fall of the Berlin Wall
Symbolism of the fall of the Berlin Wall
Politics
The fall of the Berlin Wall and changes in the world
The fall of the Berlin Wall and cultural inheritance
Commemorations for the fall of the Berlin Wall
Berlin Wall and emotions
Significant 20th century diplomatic events
Buying a piece of the Berlin Wall
Results
Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!