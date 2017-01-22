Albums
Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?
Significant 20th century diplomatic events
© Sipa
Question 8/9 :
Which do you feel is the most significant diplomatic event of the 20th century?
• The fall of the Berlin Wall
• The construction of the European Union
• The creation of the United Nations
Questions:
8
Quizzes Editor
10/11/2009
Article Plan
Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?
▼
Poll: the fall of the Berlin Wall
Symbolism of the fall of the Berlin Wall
Mikhail Gorbachev, John F. Kennedy, Helmut Kohl and the Berlin Wall
The fall of the Berlin Wall and changes in the world
The fall of the Berlin Wall and cultural inheritance
Commemorations for the fall of the Berlin Wall
Berlin Wall and emotions
Significant events
Buying a piece of the Berlin Wall
Results
