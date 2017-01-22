>
Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?

The fall of the Berlin Wall and cultural inheritance

 


© Sipa - The fall of the Berlin Wall and cultural inheritance
© Sipa


Question 5/9 :

What have you culturally inherited from this event?
 •  The notion of freedom
 •  The notion of fighting for one's rights
 •  The notion of solidarity amongst peoples
 •  Nothing, I've never given it any thought


  
  


Questions: 5


Quizzes Editor
10/11/2009


