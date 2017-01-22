>
>
Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?

Berlin Wall and emotions

 


© Sipa - Berlin Wall and emotions
© Sipa


Question 7/9 :

Which part of the Berlin Wall's history did you find the most moving?
 •  The families that were separated
 •  The militants who never stopped striving for its destruction
 •  The first strikes made at it with pickaxes
 •  The East Germans who attempted to escape over the Wall, putting their lives in peril


  
  


Questions: 7


Quizzes Editor
10/11/2009


Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
The longest celebrity relationshipsDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         