Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?
Berlin Wall and emotions
© Sipa
Question 7/9 :
Which part of the Berlin Wall's history did you find the most moving?
• The families that were separated
• The militants who never stopped striving for its destruction
• The first strikes made at it with pickaxes
• The East Germans who attempted to escape over the Wall, putting their lives in peril
Questions:
7
Berlin - 8 destinations you’ll love!
The baby blues
The clitoris
The menopause
Quizzes Editor
10/11/2009
Article Plan
Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?
▼
Poll: the fall of the Berlin Wall
Symbolism of the fall of the Berlin Wall
Mikhail Gorbachev, John F. Kennedy, Helmut Kohl and the Berlin Wall
The fall of the Berlin Wall and changes in the world
The fall of the Berlin Wall and cultural inheritance
Commemorations for the fall of the Berlin Wall
Emotions
Significant 20th century diplomatic events
Buying a piece of the Berlin Wall
Results
Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity style
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
The longest celebrity relationships
Discover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!