|Q1 - What are your memories of the day the Berlin Wall fell?
|I was glued to the TV and saw every minute of it
|21 %
|I remember the event but I didn't realise the importance of it at the time
|17 %
|I don't remember it, it didn't have much of an impact on me
|23 %
|I wasn't even born!
|37 %
|Q2 - What does the fall of the Berlin Wall symbolise for you?
|The end of the 80s
|11 %
|The end of communism and its ideologies
|42 %
|The definitive end of the Second World War
|6 %
|The end of the Cold War
|38 %
|Q3 - Which political personality represents the fall of the Wall for you?
|Mikhail Gorbachev and his perestroika
|64 %
|John F. Kennedy, who in 1963 declared "Ich bin ein Berliner" ("I am a citizen of Berlin")
|12 %
|Helmut Kohl, the German chancellor who architected the German reunification
|24 %
|Q4 - Did the fall of the Berlin Wall change the world?
|Yes, Europe has become more united and stronger
|41 %
|Yes, democracy has made a huge step forwards
|24 %
|Not entirely, East/West divides still exist in another form
|20 %
|No, it only affected the citizens of Berlin
|14 %
|Q5 - What have you culturally inherited from this event?
|The notion of freedom
|33 %
|The notion of fighting for one's rights
|9 %
|The notion of solidarity amongst peoples
|26 %
|Nothing, I've never given it any thought
|30 %
|Q6 - What do you think to the commemorations taking place in Berlin 20 years later?
|They are splendid festivities that do the occasion justice
|51 %
|It's been 20 years... it's time to move onto other issues!
|12 %
|They represent an opportunity to reopen diplomatic debate because there's a lot of work still to be done
|36 %
|Q7 - Which part of the Berlin Wall's history did you find the most moving?
|The families that were separated
|40 %
|The militants who never stopped striving for its destruction
|4 %
|The first strikes made at it with pickaxes
|18 %
|The East Germans who attempted to escape over the Wall, putting their lives in peril
|36 %
|Q8 - Which do you feel is the most significant diplomatic event of the 20th century?
|The fall of the Berlin Wall
|51 %
|The construction of the European Union
|13 %
|The creation of the United Nations
|35 %
|Q9 - You believe that buying a piece of the Berlin Wall is:
|An opportunity to keep a piece of history
|23 %
|A bit twisted, it was first and foremost a tragedy
|30 %
|Just contributing to the money-making tourist trade
|46 %