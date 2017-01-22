Results



Survey results: Q1 - What are your memories of the day the Berlin Wall fell? I was glued to the TV and saw every minute of it

21 % I remember the event but I didn't realise the importance of it at the time

17 % I don't remember it, it didn't have much of an impact on me

23 % I wasn't even born!

37 % Q2 - What does the fall of the Berlin Wall symbolise for you? The end of the 80s

11 % The end of communism and its ideologies

42 % The definitive end of the Second World War

6 % The end of the Cold War

38 % Q3 - Which political personality represents the fall of the Wall for you? Mikhail Gorbachev and his perestroika

64 % John F. Kennedy, who in 1963 declared "Ich bin ein Berliner" ("I am a citizen of Berlin")

12 % Helmut Kohl, the German chancellor who architected the German reunification

24 % Q4 - Did the fall of the Berlin Wall change the world? Yes, Europe has become more united and stronger

41 % Yes, democracy has made a huge step forwards

24 % Not entirely, East/West divides still exist in another form

20 % No, it only affected the citizens of Berlin

14 % Q5 - What have you culturally inherited from this event? The notion of freedom

33 % The notion of fighting for one's rights

9 % The notion of solidarity amongst peoples

26 % Nothing, I've never given it any thought

30 % Q6 - What do you think to the commemorations taking place in Berlin 20 years later? They are splendid festivities that do the occasion justice

51 % It's been 20 years... it's time to move onto other issues!

12 % They represent an opportunity to reopen diplomatic debate because there's a lot of work still to be done

36 % Q7 - Which part of the Berlin Wall's history did you find the most moving? The families that were separated

40 % The militants who never stopped striving for its destruction

4 % The first strikes made at it with pickaxes

18 % The East Germans who attempted to escape over the Wall, putting their lives in peril

36 % Q8 - Which do you feel is the most significant diplomatic event of the 20th century? The fall of the Berlin Wall

51 % The construction of the European Union

13 % The creation of the United Nations

35 % Q9 - You believe that buying a piece of the Berlin Wall is: An opportunity to keep a piece of history

23 % A bit twisted, it was first and foremost a tragedy

30 % Just contributing to the money-making tourist trade

46 %



