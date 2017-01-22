Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?
Poll: the fall of the Berlin Wall
© Sipa
Question 1/9 :
What are your memories of the day the Berlin Wall fell?
• I was glued to the TV and saw every minute of it
• I remember the event but I didn't realise the importance of it at the time
• I don't remember it, it didn't have much of an impact on me
• I wasn't even born!
Questions:
1
A Real Woman Is Whatever The Hell She Wants To Be: How To Dress...
Fight The Flakes: How To Beat Dandruff For Good
The benefits of laughter
The baby blues
Quizzes Editor
10/11/2009
Article Plan
Poll: how did the fall of the Berlin Wall affect you?
▼
The day it fell...
Symbolism of the fall of the Berlin Wall
Mikhail Gorbachev, John F. Kennedy, Helmut Kohl and the Berlin Wall
The fall of the Berlin Wall and changes in the world
The fall of the Berlin Wall and cultural inheritance
Commemorations for the fall of the Berlin Wall
Berlin Wall and emotions
Significant 20th century diplomatic events
Buying a piece of the Berlin Wall
Results
Don't miss...
Kate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
The most memorable movie kisses of all time
Time management tips: Get more done in less time
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!