>
>
What first impression do you leave?

The colours you wear

 

- The colours you wear


Question 5/7 :

Which colours do you prefer wearing?
 •  Bright colours (reds, oranges)
 •  Cold colours (blues, greens, purples)
 •  Neutrals (blacks, greys, browns, whites)


  
  


Questions: 5


Quizzes Editor
18/08/2011


Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         