Quiz profile: you're distant You don't tend to make new friends when you meet people for the first time.



The first impression you leave is somewhat chilly. You don't open up and if you're asked too many questions you can become withdrawn or aggressive, even.



However, that doesn't mean you're not a nice girl! You're just suspicious of people you don't know and you remain guarded.



It takes a lot to get to know you but it's worth it in the end.



Some might say that you're cold or haughty, but you're just careful in your relationships with others, and you prefer not to reveal yourself too quickly.



You always 'look before you leap' and that's no bad thing!





Also on sofeminine:

> Speed dating

> The first date

> First date advice: Body language dos and don’ts







