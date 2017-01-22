Quiz profile: you're a nice girl When someone first meets you they immediately think 'she's so nice!'.



You're always smiling and you stay polite even to unkind people. Getting a rise out of you isn't easy.



You always remain cool, to the point that people sometimes think you're naive and they can say and do anything to you.



You keep your frustrations and opinions to yourself. Your mum said "if you haven't got anything nice to say, don't say anything at all" - you live by this moto.



Be careful not to let people walk all over you! Don't hesitate to rebel and say 'no' to people who don't deserve your kindness. Being nice is good, but it's not worth being trampled on!





Also on sofeminine:

> Speed dating

> The first date

> First date advice: Body language dos and don’ts







