Quiz profile: you're very open You're not someone who's easy to forget! You have the ability to make people feel at ease and gain their trust, while you open up easily to others. It's always win-win with you: you give as much as you get.



You're radiant and you attract people because of your extraverted personality. On the plus side, you're a great communicator and people always want to know more about you.



Good thing too as you don't hold back! Personal details don't remain personal for long.



However, your immense energy can become a little tiring for others. In some cases, if people can't keep up with you, they run away!



Calm down a little when you first meet people so you don't scare them off!





Also on sofeminine:

> Speed dating

> The first date

> First date advice: Body language dos and don’ts





